Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.