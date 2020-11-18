 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert