Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degree…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The W…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”