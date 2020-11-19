Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.