 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert