Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

