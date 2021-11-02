Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
