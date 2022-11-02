Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperature…
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wayne…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…