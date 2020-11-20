Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
