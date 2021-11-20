 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

