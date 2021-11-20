The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures i…