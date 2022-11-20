Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.