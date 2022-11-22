Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.