Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.