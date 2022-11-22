 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

