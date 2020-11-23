 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert