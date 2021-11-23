 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert