Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.