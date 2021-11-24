Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …