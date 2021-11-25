Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.