Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.