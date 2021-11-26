 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert