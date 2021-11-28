 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

