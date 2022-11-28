Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
