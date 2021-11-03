Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.