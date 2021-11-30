Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.