Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.