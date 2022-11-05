Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
