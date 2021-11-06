Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
