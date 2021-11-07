Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.