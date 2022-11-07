Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.