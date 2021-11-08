Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.