 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert