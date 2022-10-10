Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mp…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.