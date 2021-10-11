It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
