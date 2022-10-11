Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
