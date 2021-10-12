Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of th…
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…