Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.