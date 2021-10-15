 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert