Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.