Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.