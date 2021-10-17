 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

