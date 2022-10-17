 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

