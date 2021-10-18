Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.