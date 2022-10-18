 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

