Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
