Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

