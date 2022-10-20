Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
