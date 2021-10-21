 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

