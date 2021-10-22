 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

