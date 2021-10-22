Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a warmer than normal winter in the U.S. South, cooler and wetter in parts of the North.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…