Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.