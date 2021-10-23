Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a warmer than normal winter in the U.S. South, cooler and wetter in parts of the North.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
