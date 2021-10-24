 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

