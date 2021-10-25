 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert