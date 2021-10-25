Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.